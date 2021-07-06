Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bepanaah actress Shagufta Ali in financial crunch, sold car and jewellery to run home

Actress Shagufta Ali, who has been seen in many popular TV shows like Saans, Sasural simar Ka, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and others, has been facing financial troubles for the last fours years. The veteran actress was diagnosed with breast cancer 20 years ago and had to undergo 9 chemotherapy sessions. While she survived cancer, she has been facing trouble running her home. The actress revealed that she has even sold her car and jewellery to run the house but things are getting difficult every day.

Talking to ETimes, Shagufta Ali revealed that she has been struggling for the last four years. While she managed to keep things going for the first 1-2 years, the last years have been hard for her with no work due to Covid pandemic. She said, "I started facing issues in the last 4 years as work reduced. There was less work, so somehow I tried to manage things on my own by selling off my car and jewellery. I somehow managed to handle things in the first 2/3 years but now in the last 1 year things have been very difficult as I have exhausted all my savings. Honestly, initially I didn’t want to ask for help so I thought whatever I have let me sell that and once I get work, things will get back to normal."

"But things got from bad to worse because of the pandemic. For me it has been a case of Man proposes and God disposes. For everyone else they are facing lockdown for the last one year but for me it is going on for the last 4 years. Jitni buri haalat logon ko last ek saal mein hui hai utni buri Meri 4 saal se hui hai," she added.

Shagufta Ali also shared that she could not take help from CINTAA as the union can help with only a certain amount. She also sought help from Sonu Sood but his organisation does not help with financial expenditure. She said, "I haven’t received any help till now. CINTAA had earlier contacted me to help but I couldn’t take their help because the amount was not sufficient for any kind of thing. I was a member of CINTAA and I know they can help with a certain amount only and that would have not been helpful for me. So I did not take their help. I tried to contact Sonu Sood sir but they don’t help with financial expenditure. So nothing worked out with him."

While Shagufta has survived cancer, her health keeps deteriorating. She has been struggling to pay for the medical treatment for herself and her 73-year-old mother. "My mother needs immediate medical attention as she also has diabetes, arthritis and a knee problem. I am unable to take her to the doctor," she said.

Looking at the bright side, Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) has promised to help the veteran actress. CINTAA's Senior Joint Secretary Amit Behl told TOI, "We will talk to Shagufta, even visit her. The first issue is to solve her anxiety. And, we shall ask her what she needs. The only thing here is that she is a former committee member of CINTAA, but let me be clear here that does not debar us from coming into the picture. Whatever she needs, we shall raise that amount through the actors enlisted with us currently and contribute even on a personal basis. We follow the Trade Union laws."