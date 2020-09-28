Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Babil Khan shares a heartfelt post in the memory of his father Irrfan Khan

Late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is pretty much active on social media. Babil, who keeps posting his father's throwback images has gained popularity after the actor's demise. Recently, Babil took to his Instagram account and penned down an emotional post for his dad with a few pictures.

Mentioning about working in London, Babil wrote, “I’m working Baba. You pushed through demons, up in your feelings, no one gets it, no? I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin, My spinal chord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close, I wish I would have known how it feels to end, so I can begin. Why are you surprised? Politicians always lie, But I swear to god sleep is just death being shy.”

Babil Khan recently flew back to London where he is studying in a film shool. Earlier, Babil's mother Sutapa also posted a picture with him and captioned it saying, “You have seen them grow and then they go. ‘Travel and tell no one, live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things.’ #kahlil Gibran#unconditionallove.”

Apart from this, Babil was recently trolled for taking a stand and speaking in favour of director Anurag Kashyap in sexual harassment allegation. Babil had written on Instagram, "Chin up, Anurag sir. I know you all are gonna hate me for this but I’ve got to stand up when something feels wrong. A lot of people in the comments are asking ‘What if the girl is right?’ I am trusting my judgement, I will take responsibility for my words if I’m wrong."

