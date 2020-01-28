Ayushmann Khurrana reveals many industry people asked him to re-think about playing gay on screen

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is waiting for the release of his next "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", says that many from the Hindi film industry asked him to re-think over playing a gay man on screen. "I'm what I'm because of my family. They have constantly been a massive support system for me and they have always enabled me in taking the biggest life decisions. When I decided to pursue a career in showbiz, they stood by me like a rock.

"When I decided that my brand of cinema will stand for taboo breaking subjects and characters like being a sperm donor in 'Vicky Donor', a man dealing with erectile dysfunction in 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', someone who is prematurely balding in 'Bala', to now proudly playing a gay man in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', they told me to always back my instincts and never think of what society or my immediate community will say about me," Ayushamnn said.

He said many people from the industry told him to rethink playing a gay man on screen.

"Their (family's) confidence in me and my dreams has made me who I'm today, has made me what I stand for and I can't thank them enough. Doing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' was one of the most important decisions of my life. A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it, is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge," he said.

Ayushmann is set to have a screening of his film for his entire family soon and he is excited about seeing their reaction.

He said: "I have a free pass to do all things different and quirky and I wanted to raise nationwide awareness on the taboos linked with the LGBTQ community at large. I was sure that we have to make 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' as a full family entertainer that brings a smile to people's faces, to spread the message of the film to as many people as possible across the country and I'm thrilled with how the movie has shaped up.

"My family thoroughly supported me in my decision and I want to see this film with my parents and all my relatives. It's a moment that truly defines me in Indian cinema and I want to cherish this moment with my entire family."

