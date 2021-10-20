Ayushmann Khurrana shares Tahira Kashyap's Marilyn Monroe moment on beach, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap

If you're a movie buff, you probably know who Marilyn Monroe is and her iconic flying skirt photo. While the photo has been recreated a number of times, it was Tahira Kashyap who recently had a similar moment. actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Wednesday, treated his fans to an adorable picture of him and his wife Tahira Kashyap. The duo is currently vacationing at the exotic locations of Maldives.

The couple looks adorable, without a doubt, but more than the picture, it was his caption that stole everyone's hearts. He referred to Tahira as the late legendary actor Marilyn Monroe. "Marilyn and me," he wrote adding a white heart emoji. In the photo, while Ayushmann is seen wearing a pair of comfortable joggers and sweatshirt, Tahira wears a floral swimwear. As the winds blew, Tahira had a Marilyn Monroe moment which was beautifully captured by the photographer. Take a look:

Ayushmann's comment section was flooded with compliments. "How sweet. This caption has my heart," a social media user commented. "Adorable. She is definitely your Marilyn," another one wrote.

Recently, the actor wished his fans 'good morning' with a charming photo of himself. Posting a shirtless selfie from a picturesque location, Ayushmann flaunts his toned abs and chiselled physique. As comments came raining down on his post, several reacted to the photo by dropping heart and fire emoji on Ayushmann's shirtless photo. His co-star Bhumi Pednekar was also impressed with the post. Reacting to it, she wrote, 'Oh ho!." Take a look:

Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over 12 years. The two share son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira has her directorial debut feature film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' in her kitty. Ayushmann's projects in the pipeline include 'Doctor G', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Anek'.