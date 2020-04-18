Ayushmann Khurrana: Art and cinema can change mindsets

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says art and cinema can do a lot to change mindsets. He opened up on the subject in the context of his last-released film, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". "This movie (ï¿½Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan') is very close to my heart. It has been a while since same-sex love was decriminalised. However, I believe we have a long way to go before society accepts it," Ayushmann said.

" ï¿½Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a lighter take on the reality of homophobia that exists in India and also an attempt to bring such unconventional stories to the fore. Art and cinema, in my opinion, can do a lot to change mindsets. With ï¿½Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' that was our intent -- to bring the conversation on same-sex love to all of India," he added.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is a love story between two young men in smalltown India, played by Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar. The film also features Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta among many others. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 18.

"I am happy to have been a part of it and excited for the film to digitally premiere on Amazon Prime Video where it will reach a global audience," Ayushmann added.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage