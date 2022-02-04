Is Athiya Shetty wearing boyfriend KL Rahul's hoodie in new photoshoot? here's what he says

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYA SHETTY Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Friday (February 04) treated her fans and followers with some new pictures from her latest photoshoot. Apart from her breathtaking beauty what caught everyone's attention was her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul's adorable comment on her post. She captioned the images with a giraffe emoji.

Take a look:

In the pictures, Athiya can be seen posing in a hoodie, which looks like belongs to KL Rahul as he commented, "Nice hoodie." His comment drew several reactions from fans. One of the users wrote, "@rahulkl hus and wifey having same dress…rahiya moment again…oh my god." Another said, "we know who's hoodie is this." Some of the fans also addressed Athiya as "bhabhiji (sister-in-law)" in the comments.

Several celebrities also dropped their reactions to Athiya's post. Krishna Shroff dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "Oh my my my my my." Sikander Kher dropped a fire emoji.

Athiya and KL Rahul recently made their relationship official on Instagram. On the occasion of Athiya's birthday, KL Rahul took to Instagram and shared an adorable post wishing her 'heart' Athiya with a series of pictures and a cute note.

The duo often share pictures with each other and drop some adorable comments on each other's posts leaving their fans in awe. Check them out here:

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019. She’ll be making an appearance in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biopic ‘Hope Solo’ in which she will be seen playing the lead role. Recently, she also launched her YouTube channel.

