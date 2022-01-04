Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYA SHETTY After Mira Kapoor, Athiya Shetty launches her own YouTube channel

Actress Athiya Shetty has made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on a particular social media platform. Talking about the same, Athiya said, "The YouTube channel will be an extension of my personality. I will try my best to give people an insight into my life. Fans can see my skincare routine, behind the scene footage of shoot and work on my channel. Also, the things I like doing with fashion, videos of my pets, the foods I like to eat."

Athiya also took to Instagram to give her fans an update about her channel. "A peek into my morning skincare routine. My first YouTube short is now live. Please click on the link to check it out," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Athiya is making headlines for her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. On the occasion of Athiya's birthday on November 5, KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official. He took to Instagram and shared an adorable post wishing her 'heart' Athiya with a series of pictures and a cute note.

Athiya and Rahul are also brand ambassadors for an eyewear brand. Earlier, when asked about their equation, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty had replied, “I think it is best you speak to them. As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!)."

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019. She’ll be making an appearance in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biopic ‘Hope Solo’ where she will be seen playing the lead role.

-with ANI inputs