Suniel Shetty slams report about Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's 2022 wedding

Rumours of his daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty tying the knot with their respective partners this year did not go down well with Suniel Shetty. Taking to Twitter, Suniel dismissed such speculations by slamming a report. "Unsure whether to be pained or amused. Can't understand the need to 'scoop' before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism," he tweeted.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty talked to India TV about Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship, he said, "I am sure ki Athiya jisse bhi chose kre apni Zindagi mein, voh bahot hi khush rahega aur khushnaseeb hoga and vice-versa."

For the unversed, Ahan has been open about his relationship with girlfriend Tania Shroff. Athiya and Rahul have also been rumoured to be in a relationship for some time. Athiya even accompanied Rahul to his recent tour with the Indian cricket team to England. However, the two have not commented on their relationship publicly.

On the work front, Ahan made his Bollywood debut in December with Tadap, opposite Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Milan Luthra, written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

