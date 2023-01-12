Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to marry on THIS date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ATHIYASHETTY Athiya Shetty's Instagram upload with KL Rahul

It seems the much-awaited wedding of Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and ace cricketer KL Rahul is in the works now. Bollywood is now going to witness its first wedding of the year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for some fresh developments on Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship and it seems that both have now decided to take it to the next level. According to reports, both Athiya and KL Rahul have sealed their wedding date on January 23. The reports also added that the wedding ceremony will take place in Sunil Shetty's Khandala bungalow.

Though the families of both Athiya and KL Rahul are tight-lipped about any details of the wedding, any official statement has not come from their end either. As per a source, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding will be a three-day event with the couple exchanging their vows on January 23. The couple is planning to get married at Suniel Shetty's family home in Khandala with family and close friends in attendance. Both families are super excited about the wedding and the preparations for the same have already begun and the guest list is ready.

It is quite obvious that the names of the guest attendees will be kept under the curtains but according to the sources the list includes some top-notch names from the industry. Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Reports also claim that both the families of the couple are “super excited” to watch the duo getting hitched.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have already painted the town red with their mushy photographs. Their relationship was confirmed when the duo was spotted at the premiere of the actress’s brother, Ahan Shetty’s debut movie 'Tadap'. Later, on Athiya’s birthday on November 5, the cricketer dropped a romantic picture on his IG handle, wishing his ladylove, and confirming that the pair were officially together.

