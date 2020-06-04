Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana tease fans with first look of next song: Something coming really soon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HIMANSHI KHURANA Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana tease fans with first look of next song

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to collaborate once again for a new song and their fans are thrilled. On Wednesday, the duo, who grabbed eyeballs with their romance in the controversial reality show, took to Instagram and revealed that "something special" is coming soon. Along with the post, they also shared a picture in which they can be seen looking into each other's eyes. The sneak peek from the song left fans excited.

"Something really coming soon," Asim captioned the image, leaving fans to wonder if they are coming up with a new song. Himanshi also shared the same photo and tagged Desi Music Factory which hints at their new song. Reacting to it, a user commented: "Can't wait to see you guys together." "Are you guys doing another song?," another asked.

Asim and Himanshi grabbed eyeballs after he proposed her in the Bigg Boss house when she returned to the house as Asim's special connection. Soon after the show ended, the couple was seen together in Neha Kakkar's Punjabi song 'Kalla Sohna Nai'. They earned much love from the fans for their chemistry in the song. Check it out here-

Asim and Himanshi were also in the limelight for participating in the couple reality show Nach Baliye 10. Rumours were rife that the two were approached for the show before the lockdown. Reacting to the same, Himanshi told Zoon, "Talks are going on but I can't say anything now. So, talks are definitely on but I don't know (what will happen) as we're in lockdown now. We don't know exactly when things will go on the floors."

During the lockdown, Asim and Himanshi have not been able to meet each other and keep posting pictures for each other. The Bigg Boss finalist took to Instagram a few days ago and shared a romantic Punjabi poem. "Apa gala gala ch shuru kr bethe Prem kahani, tu akhe menu mei akha tenu kive sunama mei tenu meri beeti kahani.... hoye dard menu akha wicho tere barse pani... Jawani ch pardes ch mai ake chake fatte pardes ch Mei din kine gin gin katte. (We started our love story by talking. I saw you, you saw me... how do I tell you my old story... I feel the pain and tears roll down your eyes)."

For the unversed, Himanshi was in a nin-year-long realtionship with an NRI man named Chow when she entered Bigg Boss. However, her closeness with Asim resulted in them parting ways.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage