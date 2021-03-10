Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's daughter Arushi Nishank enters Bollywood, see photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARUSHI.NISHANK Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's daughter Arushi Nishank enters Bollywood

Arushi Nishank, daughter of Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, is all set to make her presence felt in Bollywood. The diva is gearing up for her acting debut with the film Tarini. Arushi took to her Instagram on International Women's day 2021 to announce the film. She wrote, "On the occasion of International Women’s Day, overjoyed with the announcement of Film #Tarini. A historic journey of six undaunted Indian women naval officers who braved storms, conquered fears to sail into history. The All women crew circumnavigated the globe in an 55-foot yacht INS TARINI travelling 21,600 nautical miles in 254 days."

The film will probably show Arushi as one of the navy officers whose courage made their names written down in history. Other than being glamourous, Aarushi Nishank is popular as a social worker. She has also received the International Award for the Ganga Bachao Abhiyan.

Even during the Covid19 pandemic, Aarushi was continuously making people aware of the precautions that needed to be taken to stop the spread of the virus. Also, she was selected as the Earth Day Network Star by the Earth Day Network, the organization organizing Earth Day, for the year 2020.

Check out Arushi Nishank photos here-