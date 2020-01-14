Arpita Khan Sharma shares adorbale pictures of newborn Ayat with 'mamu' Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan got the best gift from sister Arpita Khan Sharma on his birthday. She delivered a baby girl on December 27, 2019, who was named Ayat on the recommendation of Salim Khan. Soon after her birth, the dotting daddy Aayush Sharma shared few pictures of the doll and now mommy Arpita has put up adorable pictures of the baby on her social media. The special thing about these pictures is the fact that she is in the hands of her 'mamu' Salman who is seen staring at the newborn lovingly along with his mother Salma Khan.

Captioning the pictures she shared on Instagram, Arpita wrote, "There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent. Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give."

Previously, when Ayat was born Salman took to Twitter to announce the good news to his fans and wrote, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!"

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2019

Aayush also shared some pictures of the baby with her brother Ahil and wrote, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy."

For the unversed Arpita and Aayush got married on November 18, 2014 at the grand Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Arpita gave birth to her first son Ahil on March 30, 2016.

