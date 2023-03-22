Arjun Rampal breaks silence on Kangana Ranaut led Dhaakad's debacle: 'It does hurt..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNRAMPAL Arjun Rampal breaks silence on Dhaakad's failure

Arjun Rampal and Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad bombed at the box office when it was released in 2022. The film also featured Divya Dutta and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Despite having a large budget, the movie didn't perform well at the box office. Dhaakad was released theatrically on May 20, 2022, alongside Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie was originally slated for a Diwali (November) 2020 release, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the delay.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said, "It was an expensive film, so yes it does hurt when it doesn’t do well. I don’t think it deserved to do the kind of numbers that it did. People were sceptical at that point of time. Dhaakad was one of the first few films to come out post pandemic. People were maybe scared to go to the theatres."

He added, "We can’t even say that, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did really well. Maybe we released with the wrong film. Every film has it’s destiny, and you just have to accept it and move on. The reality is the reality. But the film is there, I am proud of it, it is not a film I won’t be proud of. As long as you take that much away from a film, you are in a good space."

Arjun went on to say that high-budget films have more presurre to perform well on the box office. "If one has a 250 crore budget film, obviously that film has got that much pressure on it to perform. But content driven films is what I watch. I am into the whole thing of spectacle cinema."

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal is set to appear next in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. He will appear with Sunny Leone and Digangana Suryavanshi. Besides this, he also has Crakk alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Vidyut Jammwal.

