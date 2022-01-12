Arjun Kapoor squashes break up rumours with Malaika Arora, shares mirror selfie with her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA Arjun Kapoor squashes break up rumours with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's break up rumours came as a shock to their fans who have been shipping the couple for many years. The duo started dating four years ago and kept it a hush-hush affair before making it Instagram official. Going by the rumour mill, Arjun and Malaika had called it quits 'more than six days' ago. Just when the fans were starting to believe the same, '2 States' actor Arjun Kapoor put an end to the speculation by sharing a beautiful mirror selfie with Maliaka.

"Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all," said Arjun Kapoor as he squashed the break up rumours with Malaika. The duo can be seen oozing glamour and swag in the photo. Have a look-

Taking about the break up rumours, a report in BollywoodLife claimed, "It's been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn't stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn't visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor's house for dinner. Rhea's house is extremely close to Malaika's house and despite that, he didn't go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him."

Meanwhile, the makers of Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film 'The Lady Killer' announced that Bhumi Pednekar has come onboard as the leading lady. The film, directed by Ajay Bahl ('B.A. Pass', 2012) and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Shaailesh R. Singh, narrates the story of a small town playboy, who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty.

Also, Arjun will be next seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2' and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.