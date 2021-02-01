Image Source : IG/RAKULPREET,ANUSHKASHARMA,NARGISFAKHRI Anushka-Virat share picture of baby Vamika; Rakulpreet, Nargis & other Bollywood celebs extend wishes

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11. After almost, three weeks of their daughter's birth the power couple shared the first family picture on their social media for fans, followers, and friends. Anushka also revealed the name of their baby daughter. Anushka on Monday took to her Instagram account and a picture of herself with Virat and daughter. She wrote a heartfelt caption, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Many popular celebrities dropped in their wishes for the family. Rakulpreet Singh, Tahira Kashyap, Ishaan Khatter, Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Nargis Fakhri,Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, and Mouni Roy among many others dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Virat Kohli too comented on the post and wrote, "My whole world in one frame, followed by a heart emoji." Actress Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Lots of love to little Vamika".

Virat had announced the news of the arrival of their daughter on his social media account and wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Earlier, Virat and Anushka had urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter. They had written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter’s privacy. Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them. "As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement.

They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time. "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.

The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. Sharma announced her pregnancy in August last year.