Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli snuggle up for late night selfie, see pic

Team India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma continue to be fan favourite duo. The star couple is known for sharing genuine moments on social media and winning their fans' hearts with their adorable photos. Late Monday night, Anushka took to her Instagram Stories to treat fans to a new photo of the couple. In the pic, the couple is seen snuggling up lovingly as they smile ear to ear.

Anushka goes sans-makeup as she pulls Virat closer for an adorable selfie. "Who goes to bed at 9.30?" the actress wrote over the photo. In the selfie, Anushka wears a black hoodie while Virat was seen donning a jersey jacket. Take a look:

Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called "Virushka" by their fans, are currently in South Africa for a Test match series. The two tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their first born – a daughter, whom they lovingly named Vamika on January 11.

On the work front, Anushka who was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018 had produced the web series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' for OTT last year. She has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled, 'Chakda Express'.

The actress unveiled the introduction teaser of 'Chakda Express'. The movie will have an OTT release on Netflix. 'Chakda Xpress' is based on the life of female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie drafts her magnificent journey as she rises to glory despite the innumerable obstructions posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. It is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket.