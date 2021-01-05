Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma is a 'serial chiller' and this latest Instagram photo is proof!

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is in the last month of her pregnancy and waiting to pop. In August last year, the actress and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had announced that they are expecting their first child and will welcome it in January 2021. Anushka has been enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest and keeping her fans updated about her personal life. On Monday, she shared a photo of chilling with her super cute dog. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor hopped on to her Instagram and shared a picture of her and her pet dog, Dude.

In the picture, Anushka and her dog can be seen lying down on the floor beside each other, while she pats him on the head with love. "Serial chillers in the house," her caption read.

Anushka keeps sharing her precious moments with Virat and her family on Instagram. During her pregnancy, she has also been sharing how she is keeping herself fit. From running on the treadmill to doing sheershasanas (headstand), the actress taking good care of herself.

On Monday, Anushka Sharma was also spotted in the city. Wearing a loose white shirt and blue pants, the actress looked gorgeous. Her baby bump and pregnancy glow on the face cannot be missed. Check out-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Anushka Sharma gets clicked in the city

Anushka Sharma wished her fans on New Year 2021 with a lovestruck photo with Virat Kohli. The photos from an intimate dinner showed Anushka, Virat, Hardik, and Natasha posing at the dinner table. While the other was one of Virat and Anushka, where the actress looked stunning in a short printed black dress. “Wishing you all bountiful of love, happiness and prosperity this new year. From us to you,” Anushka wrote on Instagram.

Recently, the actress also featured on Vogue cover, flaunting her baby bump. Talking about raising her baby, the actress said, "We do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."