Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's IPL fifty goes viral | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IPLT20 Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli at a cricket match

Virat Kohli had been facing a run drought over the last few innings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he broke his dry spell with a fifty against the Gujarat Titans. Kohli was being targeted for his poor performance in the IPL and now he shut the naysayers with his brilliant fifty in the match. Kohli knocked 58 runs off 53 balls with six fours and a six to help RCB post a challenging total in the match.

In the 13th over, when Kohli hit his fifty, the stadium audience erupted in a loud roar. Among them was his wife Anushka Sharma, who probably cheered the loudest on her husband's achievements. She was dressed in a crop top and denim with a shirt over it. As Kohli hit his fifty, Anushka got up from his seat and made the loudest noise to hail Kohli's achievement.

Anushka herself is working on a cricket film, titled Chakda Xpress. It is the biopic of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami who is a record holder in fast bowling in Women's cricket. The movie will soon begin to shoot and the actress is getting in shape to portray the cricketing idol. It will be released on Netlfix.

Chakda Xpress directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee, traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she charts her own course despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics. Tasting the success through her determination and grit, she rose to the position of the skipper of the Indian women's national cricket team. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. It marks Anushka's return to acting after the 2018 release Zero. She also gave birth to her daughter Vamika in 2021. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of the coming time.