Friday, October 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Inside Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and other B-town ladies' Karwa Chauth celebration

Inside Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and other B-town ladies' Karwa Chauth celebration

Anushka Sharma, Geeta Basra, Shriya Saran, Shilpa Shetty and others observed fast on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2019 7:47 IST
Representative News Image

Bollywood celebrates Karwa Chauth

Bollywood ladies were all decked up on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The festival of love and togetherness was celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm among B-town's leading ladies including Anushka Sharma, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Raveena Tandon and others. They observed fast for the longevity of their partners. In fact, a special Karwa Chauth get-together was hosted at Anil Kapoor's residence by his wife Sunita Kapoor. The get-together was attended by Shilpa, Raveena, Mira, Padmini Kolhapure among others.

PeeCee shared a selfie on Instagram giving us a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth in LA. In the picture, we can see the bright red sindoor the actress is wearing. Earlier, in her Instagram story, Priyanka flaunted her henna decorated hands.

View this post on Instagram

Me and my friends 😂#karvachauth2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Like every year, Anushka Sharma shared a romantic photo of herself with her husband Virat Kohli. The actress looked gorgeous in a red printed saree and statement earrings. ''My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day Happy karvachauth to all,'' she captioned the photo. ''U guys r the cutest!,'' wrote PeeCee in the comment.

Sonali Bendre gave her Instafam a glimpse of Karwa Chauth celebration at Jaya Bachchan's house. We can see Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Shweta Bachchan along with Jaya Bachchan and others in one of the photos.

View this post on Instagram

Moon spotting 🌝✨ #KarwaChauth 📸: Jaya aunty

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Bipasha Basu got dressed up in an unconventional way to celebrate the festival. She wore a white salwar kameez while Karan Singh Grover looked dapper in black checkered blazer along with white tee and pants. She even shared a video.

Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha shares Karwa Chauth special poster

Former Bollywood actress Geeta Basra took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from her Karwa Chauth celebration.

Her husband Harbhajan Singh also shared gorgeous photos of Geeta and wished her ''Happy Karwa Chauth''.

''Happy karva chauth to every one from Barcelona. Miss my mom and @aartisaran15 love this simple gotapatti saree gifted by mom ! @Sithara_kudige you make stunning blouses,'' wrote Shriya Saran alongside her gorgeous Karwa Chauth photos.

Meanwhile Shilpa Shetty looked beautiful in a red saree. She shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and thanked husband Raj Kundra for fasting with her for the last 10 years. She even confessed that she is falling more in love with him. More Karva Chauth 2019 Pictures

Also, check out the video of KC gang below:

Mira Rajput grabbed eyeballs when she arrived at Sunita Kapoor's house in a pink bandhani saree. 

India Tv - Mira Rajput snapped on the occcasion of Karwa Chauth

Mira Rajput snapped on the occcasion of Karwa Chauth

India Tv - Mira Rajput looks pretty in a saree

Mira Rajput looks pretty in a saree

T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar with his wife Divya Kumar Khosla. Divya looked ravishing in red salwar kameez.

India Tv - Divya Kumar Khosla and Bhushan Kumar on Karwa Chauth.

Divya Kumar Khosla and Bhushan Kumar on Karwa Chauth.

India Tv - Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar

Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana posed for shutterbugs.

India Tv - Chunky Panday with his wife

Chunky Panday with his wife

Raveena Tandon with husband Anil Thadani. She paired her red embroidered kurta with statement earrings and gajara.

India Tv - Raveena Tandon with her husband

Raveena Tandon with her husband

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor along with son and daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

India Tv - Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor with family

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor with family

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNushrat Bharucha wishes to see Ranbir Kapoor in towel. Alia reacts Next StoryDeepika Padukone: Cinema has ability to break preconceptions  