Inside Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and other B-town ladies' Karwa Chauth celebration

Bollywood celebrates Karwa Chauth

Bollywood ladies were all decked up on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The festival of love and togetherness was celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm among B-town's leading ladies including Anushka Sharma, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Raveena Tandon and others. They observed fast for the longevity of their partners. In fact, a special Karwa Chauth get-together was hosted at Anil Kapoor's residence by his wife Sunita Kapoor. The get-together was attended by Shilpa, Raveena, Mira, Padmini Kolhapure among others.

PeeCee shared a selfie on Instagram giving us a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth in LA. In the picture, we can see the bright red sindoor the actress is wearing. Earlier, in her Instagram story, Priyanka flaunted her henna decorated hands.

Like every year, Anushka Sharma shared a romantic photo of herself with her husband Virat Kohli. The actress looked gorgeous in a red printed saree and statement earrings. ''My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day Happy karvachauth to all,'' she captioned the photo. ''U guys r the cutest!,'' wrote PeeCee in the comment.

Sonali Bendre gave her Instafam a glimpse of Karwa Chauth celebration at Jaya Bachchan's house. We can see Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Shweta Bachchan along with Jaya Bachchan and others in one of the photos.

Bipasha Basu got dressed up in an unconventional way to celebrate the festival. She wore a white salwar kameez while Karan Singh Grover looked dapper in black checkered blazer along with white tee and pants. She even shared a video.

Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha shares Karwa Chauth special poster

Former Bollywood actress Geeta Basra took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from her Karwa Chauth celebration.

Her husband Harbhajan Singh also shared gorgeous photos of Geeta and wished her ''Happy Karwa Chauth''.

''Happy karva chauth to every one from Barcelona. Miss my mom and @aartisaran15 love this simple gotapatti saree gifted by mom ! @Sithara_kudige you make stunning blouses,'' wrote Shriya Saran alongside her gorgeous Karwa Chauth photos.

Meanwhile Shilpa Shetty looked beautiful in a red saree. She shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and thanked husband Raj Kundra for fasting with her for the last 10 years. She even confessed that she is falling more in love with him. More Karva Chauth 2019 Pictures

Also, check out the video of KC gang below:

Mira Rajput grabbed eyeballs when she arrived at Sunita Kapoor's house in a pink bandhani saree.

Mira Rajput snapped on the occcasion of Karwa Chauth

Mira Rajput looks pretty in a saree

T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar with his wife Divya Kumar Khosla. Divya looked ravishing in red salwar kameez.

Divya Kumar Khosla and Bhushan Kumar on Karwa Chauth.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana posed for shutterbugs.

Chunky Panday with his wife

Raveena Tandon with husband Anil Thadani. She paired her red embroidered kurta with statement earrings and gajara.

Raveena Tandon with her husband

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor along with son and daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor with family

