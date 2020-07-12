Anupam Kher's mother and brother test COVID19 positive, actor's reports negative

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJUKHER Anupam Kher's mother and brother test COVID19 positive

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, his brother and sister-in-law have tested COVID-19 positive. The actor took to his Twitter to share a video and informed his fans about the same. He also shared that BMC has been informed about it and his mother has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He also revealed that he also tested for coronavirus and his report is negative.

He tweeted, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!"

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

