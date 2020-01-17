Anu Malik sexual harassment case closed, NCW ready to reopen if new evidence comes forward

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anu Malik sexual harassment case closed

Anu malik broke the internet when singer Sona Mohapatra and a number of other women came forward and accused him of sexual harassment during the Me Too Movement earlier in 2018. The allegations surprised many in Bollywood and the singer had to step down as judge from the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 10. Now, according to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the sexual harassment case against him has been closed. The report claims that the National Commission for Women (NWC) has closed the case “due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant”.

“Responding to a complaint, we wrote to the complainant. She said she was traveling and whenever she returns, she will visit us. We waited for around 45 days. We had also asked for some documents, but after that she never responded. The complainant had informed us that there are more women who have complaints against Anu Malik and we told her that they can also file a complaint with us but none of them have responded yet. This is not a permanent closure of the case. If the complainant comes forward or brings more evidence or submits any kind of document, we can reopen it,” states NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma to the portal.

The report also quoted from the letter: “The Commission is in receipt of your response dated 06/12/2019 in the matter. In view of the above, I am directed to apprise you that the Commission has closed the case due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant.”

Singer Sona Mohapatra was not the only woman to accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment. After her, singer Shweta Pandit also came forward with her abuse story. Even when Sony TV reinstates Anu Malik as the judge on Indian Idol 10, the women run many campaigns on Twitter, post which the singer announced his departure from the show. In 1990 as well, Anu Malik was charged with the same allegations of sexual harassment.

