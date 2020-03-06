Amitabh Bachchan twins with 'friend', and son Abhishek

The first line is a popular song from his 1989 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The 'Bob Biswas' in the last line is Abhishek's next.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday was seen twinning with his son Abhishek. He took to Twitter to share a collage of pictures of him with Abhishek wherein they are wearing Nehru jackets in similar shades over white kurta-pyjama.

"Bade miyan toh bade miyan, chotey miyan subhan Allah! When the Son starts wearing your shoes and clothes, he becomes your Friend ..!! How ya doin' buddy! Joi Bangla .. Joi 'Bob Biswas'," Big B captioned the images.

T 3461 - बड़े मियाँ तो बड़े मियाँ , छोटे मियाँ सुभान अल्लाह !!

When your Son starts wearing your shoes and clothes he becomes your Friend ..

" how ya doin' Buddy .. joi Bangla, joi 'Bob Biswas' ! "🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CVUvZj5Jwv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2020

The first line is a popular song from his 1989 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The 'Bob Biswas' in the last line is Abhishek's next.

Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will also be seen in 'Chehre', opposite Emraan Hashmi, and in 'Gulabo Sitabo', with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Abhishek, meanwhile, has begun shooting for 'Bob Biswas', a Red Chillies Entertainment film. He will also be seen in 'The Big Bull', with Ileana D’Cruz.