Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's thoughtful post will fill your weekend with positivity

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown, if there's one celebrity who has been giving us all the positive vibes, it's none other than Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Counted amongst one of the most active actors on social media, Big B has been sharing posts on both Instagram and Twitter which include throwback photos, popular quotes, life lessons, poems from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, etc. Yet again, in order to increase everyone's motivation to deal with the negative thoughts after the shocking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Don actor shared a piece of advice that will calm your mind and fill your day with a good feeling.

The 77-year-old shared a photo of himself with a filter and wrote alongside on Twitter, "shshss .. when the noise all about thee is quiet .. savour it, allow it to breathe , give it the space in the room .."

Have a look at his post here:

The similar post was shared on Instagram with yet another lesson from his father in Hindi that read, "मन का हो तो अच्छा ; मन का ना हो तो ज़्यादा अच्छा "

बाबूजी ने जब मुझे मेरे जीवन के एक विचलित मोड़ पर ये सिखाया , तो समझ में नहीं आया । जो मन का ना हो वो ज़्यादा अच्छा कैसे हो सकता है । फिर जब उन्होंने समझाया तो समझ गया । 'अगर तुम्हारे मन का नहीं हो रहा है , तो वो ईश्वर के मन का हो रहा है , और ईश्वर हमेशा , तुम्हारा अच्छा ही चाहेगा , इस लिए ज़्यादा अच्छा !"

This translates to, "Good if it is as per your will; Better if it is not as per your will’. I didn’t understand when Babuji taught me this at a distracted turn of my life. How can it be better if it is not as per our will! When he explained, I understood. ‘If it is not as per your will, then it is God’s will, and God will always want your good, so it’s better."

He recently expressed his condolence over the death of 'Chhichhore' actor and wrote about his sheer brilliance in his work. Big B, along with a photo with the late actor wrote, "Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest , without asking , seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was a subdued mirth .. subdued because , for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own .. .. his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence .. .."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's latest film 'Gulabo Sitabo' saw a release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The Shoojit Sircar directorial also features Ayushmann Khurrana. Next up he has Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund', Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and Rumi Jaffrey's 'Chehre' in pipeline.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage