Amitabh Bachchan remembers 'voice of a million centuries' Lata Mangeshkar in heartfelt post

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback video mourning the passing of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Mangeshkar's condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday leading to her demise on Sunday morning.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog to bid adieu to the melody queen on Sunday. He was also those who paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai, located about 8 km from the Shivaji Park, before her mortal remains were taken for the last rites. "She has left us. The voice of a million centuries has left us. Her voice resounds now in the Heavens. Prayers for calm and peace," the 79-year-old actor wrote on his blog mourning Mangeshkar's demise.

On Monday, Big B took to his Instagram handle to remember Mangeshkar in a social media post. He captioned it, "She has left us .. the voice of a million centuries has left us .. she resounds now in the heavens (sic)."

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career in her teenage years in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages. In her over seven-decade career, she was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

