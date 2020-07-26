Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan misses father Harivansh Rai Bachchan during loneliness in hospital, shares video

After two weeks of getting admitted to the hospital due to testing positive for novel coronavirus, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback video of himself flipping through a book of poems, with a voiceover of the poem ‘Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalana Kab Mana Hai’ in the background, followed by a musical rendition of it.

Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, “Babuji ki kavita ke kuch pal. Woh isi tarah gaya karte the kavi sammelan mein. Hospital ke akelepan mein unki bohot yaad aati hai, aur unhi ke shabdon se apni sooni raaton ko aabad karta hoon (Some moments of my father’s poem. He used to sing just like this at gatherings of poets. I miss him dearly during my loneliness in the hospital, and I use his words to fill my empty nights).”

Earlier, the Badla actor shared his thoughts about the mental health struggles Covid-19 patients face under isolation in order to recover from the disease. The 77-year-old actor and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital on 11 July after testing positive for the virus.

In his blog, senior Bachchan said the mental condition brought upon by the disease takes a toll on the patient as one is kept away from human contact.

"The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the Covid patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human for weeks. There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care but they ever appear in PPE units," he wrote on his blog.

