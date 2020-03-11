Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan get nostalgic as Badrinath Ki Dulhania clocks 3 years

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" recently completed three years since it was released. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Alia shared a clip from the film's song, featuring her playing Holi with Varun.

"Happy Holi" popped up on her Insta story at the end of the video with the hashtag "#3yearsofbkd". Varun too shared his glimpse from the movie.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".

