Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan get nostalgic as Badrinath Ki Dulhania clocks 3 years

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan get nostalgic as Badrinath Ki Dulhania clocks 3 years

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".  

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2020 15:19 IST
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan get nostalgic as Badrinath Ki Dulhania clocks 3 years

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan get nostalgic as Badrinath Ki Dulhania clocks 3 years

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" recently completed three years since it was released. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Alia shared a clip from the film's song, featuring her playing Holi with Varun.

"Happy Holi" popped up on her Insta story at the end of the video with the hashtag "#3yearsofbkd". Varun too shared his glimpse from the movie.

India Tv - Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News