Akshay Kumar REACTS to ‘OMG 2’ & ‘Gadar 2’ scripting box office history in Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava style

Akshay Kumar REACTS to 'OMG 2' & 'Gadar 2' success

Akshay Kumar, whose recently released film 'OMG 2' clashed with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' at the box office, thanked the audiences for showing up in huge numbers for both films and making it a 'greatest week in film history.' Both films were released in cinemas on August 11, 2023. While 'Gadar 2' has shattered a few box office records, 'OMG 2' witnessed a big jump in collections on Independence Day, and is set to hit a century at the box office. Overwhelmed with the positive response and BO business that the film has garnered, Akshay Kumar on Thursday not only expressed gratitude to moviegoers but also wished success for Sunny Deol starrer.

Akshay wrote, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! Pyaar aur aabhar (Love and gratitude) (folded hands emoji) #Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas." Along with this caption, he posted a video showcasing a montage of the positive reviews and box office numbers of OMG 2. The audio featured Akshay singing Gadar 2's popular song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava'

About OMG 2

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is the sequel to 2012 hit film 'OMG - Oh My God'. The film breaks the shackles of sex education by sending out the right message in an apt way. In OMG2, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva's messenger. The film also features Yami Gautam as lawyer, Pawan Malhotra as the Judge, Govind Namdev as a Pujari, Arun Govil as the Principal and Brijendra Kala as a Doctor, and they all take the story forward with their stellar performances.

As far as 'Gadar 2' is concerned, it is directed by Anil Sharma. It stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina. The story revolves around the life of the couple in the backdrop of the Crush India campaign in 1971. Tara and Sakina, along with their song Charanjeet aka Jeetey, lead a simple life. However, one day Tara goes missing and his family believes him to be trapped in Pakistan. Following this, Jeetey decides to go to Pakistan and bring his father back. The story then progresses as Jeetey finds his love interest and his father comes to rescue him from Pakistan.

Gadar 2 also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi and Dolly Bindra. The popular songs from the 2001 original, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke have been reprised in Gadar 2 too.

