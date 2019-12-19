Akshay Kumar on wife Twinkle Khanna's write-ups: Main nahi padhta

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are poles apart regarding ideologies. Despite a huge difference in their perspective over various subjects, the couple stand beside each other. They don't even hesitate in taking a dig at each other. Their equation is often talked about among their fans that how they manage to strike a balance despite difference in ideologies.

Twinkle, an actress turned author, is known for her articles. Whether social media or columns, Twinkle is an avid writer and reader. When at a recent event, Akshay was asked whether he reads her books or not, Mr Khiladi quicky said, ''Mujhe likhna nahi aata Twinkle ki tarha. She writes very well. I don't even read. Our thought processes are different, but there is a good balance."

Twinkle Khanna has written several books like Mrs. Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Payjamas Are Forgiving.

The couple is parents to a son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

For the unversed, Twinkle and Akshay first met during a magazine shoot. However, they fell for each other during the filming of International Khiladi and the rest is history.

Akshay Kumar was recently in National Capital for promotions of his upcoming film Good Newwz. Besides Akshay, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Slated to release on December 27, the movie has been directed by debutant Raj Mehta. Good Newwz has been bankrolled by Karan Johar.