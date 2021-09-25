Akshay Kumar's heart-touching birthday post for Nitara, asks her to 'stay Papa’s precious lil girl'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's heart-touching birthday post for Nitara

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is ac complete family man. On Saturday, the actor shared an unseen picture with her daughter Nitara to mark her ninth birthday. Akshay and Twinkle Khanna welcomed their daughter Nitara in 2012. Taking to Twitter, the superstar shared a heart-touching birthday post in which little Nitara can be seen giving her father a tight hug. The peace and a relaxed smile on Akshay's face is proof enough of the immense love he has for Nitara.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar turned 54 recently. A day before his birthday, the actor lost his mother. He penned down an emotiuonal note for her and said 'life goes on.'

"Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," Akshay wrote.

The 53-year-old star said his mother passed away peacefully. "My maa... Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar got married in 2001 and also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002.

On the films' front, actor Akshay Kumar has an exciting line-up of movies. He has films like Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Ram Setu', and 'Prithviraj' and 'Mission Lion' in his kitty. It is rumoured that Akshay's action-packed film Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres this Diwali.