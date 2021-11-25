Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan director Anand L Rai says actor's simplicity is charming

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANAND L RAI Akshay Kumar, Anand L Rai

Atrangi Re has kicked off into high gear and is predicted to top charts, come Christmas. Set to create history by shattering OTT records, get ready for this blockbuster slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December. A dream directorial venture by master storyteller Aanand L Rai, the movie features spectacular performances by Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. In fact, the master storyteller will be collaborating with megastar Akshay Kumar once more in Raksha Bandhan. The director-actor duo has been said to share great creative synergy!

Speaking about his experience working with megastar Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, "Akshay Kumar's simplicity is very charming. His authenticity and honesty inspire me as a director."

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films present Atrangi Re, a Colour Yellow production, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai is releasing on 24th December exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Dimple Hayathi

Talking about the film, Aanand said, "I strongly believe that you don't find love, it finds you. The only thing you should learn is to be a little patient. 'Atrangi Re' is all about love, patience and madness."

Meanwhile, directed by Aanand L. Rai, 'Raksha Bandhan' is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dillon and also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. 'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Bhumi Pednekar, who has previously worked with Akshay in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.