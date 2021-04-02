Akanksha Puri-Mika Singh's 'feeling blessed' video from Gurudwara spark wedding rumours

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKANKSHA PURI Akanksha Puri, Mika Singh

Actress Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh's recent Instagram posts have sparked off wedding rumours after the two were seen seeking blessings in a gurudwara. The video shared by Akanksha on Instagram, shows the two of them visiting a gurudwara. For the caption of the video, Akasha wrote “Seeking blessings @mikasingh,” and added a heart emoji. While she did not reveal many details, she used hashtags #yearsoftogetherness #feelingblessed #togetherforlife.

Soon after she posted the video, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages for the celebrities. While many commented "congratulations," a user wrote, "Congratulations so happy fr you," another wrote, "Cute jodi.. waheguru humesha khush rakhe." Some confused users also thought it's an April Fools day post.

Akanksha Puri recently made headlines for her relationship with Bigg boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Paras' break-up with Akankshagrabbed much attention. Many believed that his growing closeness with fellow contestant Mahira Sharma was the main reason behind it. However, refuting all these speculations, Paras had said that his relationship with Akanksha had hit a rough batch even before he had entered the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Akanksha became a household name for playing Devi Parvati for over three years in the popular mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh. She had quit the show last year.

Talking about Mika Singh, the Punjabi singer lent his voice to the song Bhootni in the new Bollywood release Roohi. Bhootni is a comic song that is central to the narrative of the horror-comedy. The song features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma and it is about a man (Varun), who is head over heels in love with a ghost (Janhvi). The highlights of the song are Varun trying to woo a ghost and the hilarious lyrics.