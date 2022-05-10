After Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani thanks Prabhas for spoiling her with homemade delicacies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Disha Patani and Prabhas

Tollywood star Prabhas is known for his love for food and hospitality and his co-stars can prove it. Recently, Bollywood actress Disha Patani joined the shoot of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's big-budget movie 'Project K'. And she is being pampered by Prabhas with homemade food. The actor was mentioned in Disha's Instagram status, wherein she shared a photo of a slew of lunch boxes, which were obviously sent by the Radhe Shyam actor.

Disha captioned the photo, saying, "Thank you Prabhas for spoiling us". Prabhas' super delicious food appears to be disrupting the 'Loafer' actress' diet.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani's Instagram Story

Prabhas bringing delicious and a lot of homemade food to the film crew he is working with is not new to his co-workers. It was previously Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and now it was Disha's turn. ALSO READ: Project K: Fans elated after Disha Patani joins the cast of Big B, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer

Pooja Hegde, who earlier worked with Prabhas for 'Radhe Shyam' had mentioned that Prabhas used to send homemade food to most of the crew members even during the peak of the pandemic.

About Project-K

Nag Ashwin has directed the science fiction film 'Project-K', which is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. The sci-fi film is being touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. Disha was greeted warmly by the team the other day when they sent her a box of goodies and roses. Disha's role in the movie appears to be a significant one, despite the fact that the makers have kept the details under wraps.