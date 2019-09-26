Abhishek Bachchan is proud son of 'Baap' Amitabh Bachchan, dedicates a song

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post for father Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has received the greatest honour Dadasaheb Phalke Award for this year and ever since the news has been announced, celebrities and his fans are busy pouring wishes and congratulating him on social media. Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, announced the news on Twitter about the unanimous selection of Big B.

"There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in.. I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude,'' Amitabh Bachchan responded on Twitter.

T 3298 - There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..



कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद ... मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 24, 2019

Today, his actor son Abhishek Bachchan congratulated and expressed his happiness on his father's victory in a filmy way. He even dedicated a song to his father. Sharing the video, he wrote, ''Baap!'' followed with hashtags such as #DadaSahebPhalkeAward #GiveItUpForBachchan #ProudSon.

In case you don't remember, the song is from 2013 Indian anthology film consisting of four short stories titled Bombay Talkies. It was released on the 100the year of Indian cinema. Bombay Talkies was even screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Give It Up For Bachchan song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Amit Trivedi.

For unversed, Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be given to the actor at the National Film Awards ceremony. He will be presented a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

On a related note, Amitabh Bachchan's next films are Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.