Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRA KHAN Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan's latest selfie with little brother Azad is too cute for words

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is currently in home quarantine with her father and his family including wife Kiran Roa and son Azad Rao. The diva keeps her followers entertained by sharing goofy photos and videos of her on social media. On Saturday, Ira took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with little brother and her 'quarantine buddy' Azad and it is too cute for words. The budding filmmaker shared a monochrome selfie with an Instagram filter that shows Ira wearing a hat and red lips.

Ira Khan captioned the photo saying, "Quarantine buddy." In the photo, Ira looks gorgeous, while her eight-year-old her buddy Azad is seen keeping his hand on his mouth to avoid the red lips filter. Check out the photo here-

On May 9, Ira celebrated her 23rd birthday. Sharing a photo on Instagram, the diva revealed that she wears her favorite thing on her birthday every year but since, this time she did not have her closet, she wore 'Roozbeh's favourite T-shirt' which became a dress for her. She wrote, "Every year I have a birthday outfit. Its usually my favourite thing in my closet at that moment in my life. A lot of times it from the Only To Wear At Home part of my closet but sometimes its a cute top. I didn't have my closet this year so I'm wearing Roozbeh's favourite T-shirt. Its a dress for me. I love it."

Recently, Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie made her debut with Netflix film Mrs. Serialkiller. Ira and the family dressed up to watch the premiere of the film at their home since there couldn't be a screening due to coronavirus pandemic. Ira shared the photos and wrote, "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I’m so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we’ll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I’m sorry we weren’t physically with you. But I’m sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry."

On the work front, Ira Khan debuted as a director with her first play, an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea. It starred Hazel Keech.

