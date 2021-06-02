Image Source : TWITTER/@VDWTHEFILM 3 years of Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Rhea Kapoor pen notes

On Wednesday (June 2), Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding clocked three years. The star cast and producer Rhea Kapoor took to social media to pen down heartfelt notes on the film and called it their best project. Swara expressed her gratitude for being part of the comedy film and wrote, "So grateful to have been a part of this bomb piece of badassery that only some amazing women, and very cool elevated men could have made!"

She added, "3 YEARS (June 01) to the birth of an obsession - my nafrati chintus obsession with my fingers! Happy 3rd to the film that gave rise to an economy: the two rupees per tweet employment guarantee scheme that it seems i launched for my trolls." Swara played the role of a South Delhi girl named Sakshi Soni.

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to share a poster of Veere Di Wedding originally shared by Rhea Kapoor, and said, "The best decision I took... such a cool film." On the other hand, Rhea said, "Happy 3 @vdwthefilm you set me free"

Rhea also shared several stills of the film on her Instagram stories and said, "The film's biggest USP is four strong women giving the finger not only to society but also to all the ridiculous norms it prescribes for them."

Talking about the film, it was produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Anil Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, and directed by Shashank Ghosh. The plot talks about four female friends who deal with the societal norms regarding family acceptance, marriage, and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.

Watch Veere Di Wedding trailer here: