Pakistan actress Mawra Hocane paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor In New York; check pictures

Mawra Hocane paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor In New York; check pictures

After a number of Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt and others, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane also paid a visit to veteran Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor In New York. The actor has been in NYC since September and getting treated for cancer. While Rishi Kapoor and his family kept his illness a secret from the fans, they recently opened about it with the media and declared Rishi Kapoor cancer-free. The actor is now gearing to come back to India as soon as he can.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor’s picture with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane was shared by a fan who asked the veteran actor about the ladies accompanying him in it. Then the actor tweeted the picture and wrote, ,”She is the famous actor from Pakistan, Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija. Sweet of them to visit us”. For the unversed, mawra Hocane became a popular face in India after her appearance in the Sanam Teri Kasam. In the 2016 film, Mawra played the role of Saraswati "Saru" Parthasaarthy who is an extremely traditional, young librarian, who gets rejected by many suitors who find her "old-fashioned" and "unappealing".

She is the famous actor from Pakistan,Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija. Sweet of them to visit us https://t.co/YM1tztOyQ6 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 14, 2019

"My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free", Rishi Kapoor was quoted as saying to a daily. Now, the Mulk actor has completed eight months of his cancer treatment in the US and, seems to be missing home to the fullest. Taking to his Twitter handle a while ago, homesick Rishi Kapoor said, "Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?".

Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 30, 2019

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor also thanked his wife Neetu Kapoor and kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for standing by him like a rock during those testing time. He said, "Being in remission is a big thing and it’s all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all. Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned. My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”