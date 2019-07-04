Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani granted bail for involvement in gambling racket

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani granted bail for involvement with gambling racket

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, who rose to fame for her iconic role in Maine Pyaar Kiya, alongside Salman Khan has been in news since yesterday. Her husband Himalaya Dasani had been arrested for charges in involvement with the gambling racket. However, he has been granted bail in the alleged gambling case. According to a tweet on the official handle of news agency ANI, Amboli police arrested Dasani in connection with gambling racket and he was later released on bail.

The tweet on ANI reads: "Maharashtra: Himalaya Dasani, businessman, and husband of actress Bhagyashree was arrested in connection with a gambling racket by Amboli police, yesterday. He was later released on bail."

Maharashtra: Himalaya Dasani, businessman and husband of actress Bhagyashree was arrested in connection with a gambling racket by Amboli police, yesterday. He was later released on bail. — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

According to the report in Times Now, Dasani was allegedly the king of the racket. The police had raided a racket in Andheri a few days back and the officials then discovered Dasani's involvement with the gambling racket. However, Dasani family didn't react on the same.

Bhagyashree who has been away from the big screen for years now, suddenly came to limelight with husband Himalaya's arrest. She once revealed that she'd no regrets over giving up her acting career adding that she has been involved with her family. Bhagyashree and Himalaya's son Abhimanyu Dasani marked his debut in Bollywood industry with the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The movie failed to impress the audience, however, the critics applauded the acting and performance of Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu in an interview with Zoom Tv also said that “I am really, really, really proud of what she's achieved. Even after 30 years, people fondly remember Suman and it speaks so much about her work. The kind of love everyone has given her characters, it's beautiful. I am just scratching the surface. Yes, I am Bhagyashree's son but am I Bhagyashree, the actress' son, no, don't give me that much credit, I don't deserve that. Let me achieve something on my own. 10 years down the line, I am hoping someone will say that's Abhimanyu's mom.”

