Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor says she feels embarrassed by THIS act of Diljit Dosanjh

Angrezi Medium actress Kareena Kapoor is much in the news for her vacations in London as well as her work schedule. She has marked her debut on the television screen with a dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Kareena Kapoor is judging the judge and is withdrawing a fat paycheque for the same. Recently, she revealed her biggest secret. She declared that her co-star Diljit Dosanjh with whom she has done Udta Punjab and will be next seen in Good News, is her biggest fan. despite this, he never talks to her.

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh along with Kriti Sanon graced the Dance India Dance show to promote their upcoming movie Arjun Patiala. Kareena Kapoor revealed, “I’d like to say that Diljit is my biggest fan,” she said, adding, “But it always intrigues me why he chooses to not talk to me whenever working together and shooting for a film.” replying to the same Diljit said, "I am a huge fan and when a fan meets their idol, they usually are speechless.”

She kept on saying that “In fact, he has showered me with so much respect that there have been times when I have felt a little embarrassed. I have enormous respect for him and his craft.” Also, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she often listens to Diljit Dosanjh songs especially Proper Patola on loop.

Not just this, Diljit Dosanjh in an interview with mid-day said, "It is fun to work with Kareena. She can do the same scene over and over again without losing her spontaneity. But even today, I get nervous while having a conversation with her."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar. the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Besides this, she will be seen playing the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium, opposite Irrfan Khan. Not just this, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.

