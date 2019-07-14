Javed Akhtar tweets on Dhoni's retirement. Here's how netizens reacted

Javed Akhtar tweets on Dhoni's retirement

Cricketer MS Dhoni's retirement is making a lot of buzz nowadays. The former Indian cricket team captain is hitting the headlines due to rumours of his retirement from International Cricket. While Dhoni's fans who love him whole-heartedly don't want him to retire, there is also a section of fans who believe that it is the time for him to bid goodbye to the cricket.

Social media is divided over Dhoni's retirement. Recently, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her opinion on the cricketer's retirement rumours. Taking to Twitter, Mangeshkar requested the player not to even think about it. "Namaskar M S Dhoni ji. Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke aap retire hona chahte hain. Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye. Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye,'' she wrote.

Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye.@msdhoni — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 11, 2019

Now, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar also wrote about Dhoni and his need in Indian cricket team. ''As a middle order batsman or a WK MS Dhoni is a totally dependable n trustworthy. Virat is graceful enough to accept that Dhoni’s understanding of game is an advantage for the team .One can see that a lot of cricket is still left in Him. Why even talk about his retirement,'' wrote the ace poet.

As a middle order batsman or a WK M S Dhoni is a totally dependable n trustworthy. Virat is graceful enough to accept that Dhoni’s understanding of game is an advantage for the team .One can see that a lot of cricket is still left in Him . Why even talk about his retirement — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 12, 2019

As soon as he tweeted this, netizens started pouring in their comments. Many wrote that though they love him, he should now retire to pave way for young talents. ''People are talking of his retirement due to his slow batting from last 2 Years, yes you are right that he still has lots of ability to play cricket for India but the requirement is just the Old Aggressive Dhoni...NOT THIS ONE...Who is Playing so Slow. We all love Dhoni..@msdhoni,'' wrote a user. ''Why not talk about MSD retirement! Though I have highest regards for him! But he is the man who advocated and batted for many stalwarts’ retirement just for their age! Now he has also crossed 38 ! So face the music! What goes around comes around!,'' commented another.

For uninitiated, Dhoni's performance has come under scrutiny after he failed to score runs at the required pace. After the cricketer failed to pull India to the finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a section of media and netizens started asking him to retire. However, so far, he has not made any official announcement regarding the same.