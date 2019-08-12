Don't understand why multi-hero films are not being made: Akshay Kumar

Superstar Akshay Kumar's on-screen bromance with his male counterparts such as Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty and John Abraham has given him some of his career's biggest hits and the actor says he misses working on a multi-hero project. Referring to classic Amar Akbar Anthony, which features the biggest stars of the 70s -- Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor, Akshay said "insecurity" can be one of the reasons for the dearth of such films. "They are doing a cameo in that, but it is not a film. There is no film like 'Amar Akbar Anthony' where you have all the big stars together. I have done a lot of two or three hero films be it with Suniel Shetty or Saif Ali Khan. I don't understand why we don't see many two-hero films," Akshay said in an interview.

"It must be due to insecurity but I don't know the actual reason behind it. I would rather request actors to do two or four hero projects if you like the subject. I did 'Jaani Dushman' with seven heroes," he added.

Without taking names, the 51-year-old actor also shared a recent incident where an actor asked the producers to release his solo poster prior to putting out another one featuring both the male leads. "There is one actor, who is doing a two-hero subject and he told the producer that he wants a solo photo of himself released before then the photo with the other male co-star. The thinking is about a poster, it is all about 'my solo poster should come first'. I was quite shocked to listen to this."

For the longest time, Akshay has been tagged as 'Khiladi Kumar', courtesy his dare devil stunts. He said it was difficult for him to come out of that image. "Earlier it was little bit next to impossible for me (to come out of that image). I couldn't come out of the image of being an action hero, I was Khiladi. But not now. Luckily, there are few people in the industry like Dharmesh Darshan, Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Tanuja Chandra who gave me different films like romantic, comedy and also do roles that had a lot of acting in it."

Akshay is currently promoting Mission Mangal that releases on Independence Day. He also has "Housefull 4" releasing in October and "Good News" in December. Next year he has Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb lined up for release.

(With PTI inputs)