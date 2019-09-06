Deepika Padukone turns into Disco Deewane at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's show. Watch video

Deepika Padukone recreated her bridal avatar as she walked the ramp as showstopper for Anu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show. The designer duo hosted an event as they completed 33 years in the fashion industry. Several celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani were present at the fashion show.
Deepika looked no less than a goddess in the traditional ensemble. The rose gold lehenga along with a long veil which transformed as a trail completed her look. The actress rounded off her look with minimum accessories and glossy makeup. Check out some pictures of her royal avatar.
However, the main highlight of the event was when Deepika broke into an impromptu dance at the end of the show. While walking with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the actress grooved to the hit track Disco Deewane. She was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs.
Check out the video below:
On the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The movie which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is slated for January 2020 release. Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in an important role.
Besides, she will also be sharing the screen space with husband Ranveer Singh for the first time post-marriage. The duo will be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. While Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be portraying the role of the ace cricketer's wife Romi Dev. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres in April 2020.