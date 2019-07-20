Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shares candid moment of newborn baby boy with the actor (PIC)

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shares candid moment of newborn baby boy

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is filled with joy right now as he welcomed his baby boy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Thursday. Fans have been eagerly waiting since then to witness the first look of his little munchkin and the mother. Well, Gabriella has heard them as she shared the first picture of their baby on her Instagram. The South African model and actress took to her Instagram stories to share a candid moment of Arjun Rampal with their baby with the fans. In the picture, Arjun can be seen holding the little bundle of joy in his arms and his wide smile is proof how blessed he is feeling on having him. Although, Gavriella has not revealed the face of her baby boy, the picture looks like worth a million bucks. Have a look at it here-

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shares candid moment of newborn baby boy

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades underwent Cesarean delivery to give birth to the baby boy at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on July 18. The actress is still admitted in the hospital but looks extremely healthy in the picture she shared on her Instagram. The actress posted a picture from her hospital bed in which she is seen having blonde hair. She wrote alongside the picture, ‘needed a change’. She also shared the picture of the first gift their little baby boy received and it’s a teddy bear. Have a look-

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shares candid moment of newborn baby boy

Earlier in April this year, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella took to their social media to announce their pregnancy. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Arjun Rampal wrote, ''Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.” In the photo, Gabriella and Arjun are dressed in formals. While the actor is all suited up, his girlfriend is seen donning a gown. Arjun can be seen wrapping his arms around Gabriella as she flaunts her baby bump.

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades flaunting baby bump

For the unversed, Arjun met Gabriella during an Indian Premier League afterparty in 2009 but they began dating only a few years ago. Gabriella was even spotted by Arjun's side after his mother Gwen Rampal passed away last year.

Also read Arjun Rampal turns DJ on girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's baby shower. Check out inside pictures

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page