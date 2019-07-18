Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcome baby boy

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first baby on Thursday. The South African model and actress was admitted in the hospital in the morning and according to the reports in Spotboye, the couple has been blessed with a baby boy at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The reports further suggest that the actress underwent Cesarean delivery to give birth to the baby boy and they both are in good health. During the arrival of their little bundle of joy, the couple was surrounded by Arjun Rampal’s two daughters and Gabriella’s parents who had flown down from South Africa to be by their daughter's side.

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta took to her twitter to announce the arrival of Arjun Rampal and Gabriella’s first baby and also poured in her wishes. She wrote, “Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!” Check out the post here-

Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWsPGMfLGY — Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) July 18, 2019

Earlier in April this year, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella took to their social media to announce their pregnancy. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Arjun Rampal wrote, ''Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.” In the photo, Gabriella and Arjun are dressed in formals. While the actor is all suited up, his girlfriend is seen donning a gown. Arjun can be seen wrapping his arms around Gabriella as she flaunts her baby bump.

For the unversed, Arjun met Gabriella during an Indian Premier League afterparty in 2009 but they began dating only a few years ago. Gabriella was even spotted by Arjun's side after his mother Gwen Rampal passed away last year. In fact, Arjun’s family has happily accepted Gabriella and his two daughters have been more than welcoming when the actor broke the news to them. During an interaction with Mumbai Mirror earlier Arjun revealed his daughters reaction when they got to know about Gabriella and said, “I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I am blessed that they have, no questions asked."

Well, congratulations to the new parents!

Also read

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page