Amitabh Bachchan to divide property equally between son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his property will be divided equally between his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta. The veteran often expresses love for his daughter on social media, and now, the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign ambassador has said that Abhishek alone will not have the full authority to his property. Recently, on being asked about his will, Amitabh revealed that his property will be divided equally between both his children, "timesofindia.indiatimes.com" reported.

Earlier this year, Amitabh penned a heartfelt post for Shweta as her debut novel "Paradise Towers" had become one of the bestselling fiction books. Praising Shweta for the achievement, Big B took to social media and wrote: "Nothing brings greater pride to a father than this achievement of a daughter. Daughters are special. From this little 'ghunghat (veil)' to the 'best seller'." Along with the post, the proud father had also shared a childhood photograph of Shweta in which she was seen carrying a red colour veil on her head.

On the related note, Big B has been ruling the industry for many years now and has earned a dedicated huge fan base for himself. The actor’s fans love him so much that they celebrate two birthday of the actor. Recently, at NDTV's Swasth India launch, Big B talked about his career as well as health and said, "I keep quoting my personal example all the time and try and propagate the idea of getting yourself detected and I don’t mind saying this publicly I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B survivor... Bad blood infusion went in and 75% of my liver is gone but because I was able to detect it even after a period of 20 years when 75% of my liver is gone. I am still surviving on 25%."

Further, he said, "The reason I disclosed is that I felt that the word 'survivor' is somehow is a very powerful word. When I say I am TB survivor, it seems like I survived a plane crash or boat sinking. If you survive that, it lends a lot of power and strength to what you are saying. It's like saying that I have survived it because I went through a process."

(With IANS inputs)