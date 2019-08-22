Image Source : TWITTER Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan touches feet of special guest Sindhutai Sapkal, know all about her

The Amitabh Bachchan hosted TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 11th season on Sony TV. The popular game show, which premiered on August 19, is already keeping the audience glued to their TV sets at 9 pm. Now, the first special episode of KBC 11 will air on Friday for which even Big B was extremely excited. The Badla actor is all set to welcome a very special guest on Friday episode and, she is none other than Sindhutai Sapkal.

The stills from the special episode featuring ‘Mother of Orphans’ Sindhutai Sapkal have made it to the internet.

In the pictures, we can see host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the inspirational woman by clapping hands and touching her feet.

Who is Sindhutai Sapkal?

Sindhutai Sapkal is a social worker. Besides receiving a National Award, she is also the recipient of 750 awards. Sapkal was also bestowed Naari Shakti 2017 awards on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8 this year by President Ram Nath Kovind.

In 2016, Sapkal was conferred a Doctorate in Literature by the DY Patil Institute of Technology and Research. She has been honoured with over 750 awards and a film has been made around her life and work. Anant Mahadevan's 2010 Marathi film Mee Sindhutai Sapkal is a biopic on the exemplary woman.

The official Instagram handle of Sony TV says, "This Friday KBC will salute a mother who singlehandedly and selflessly nurtured 1200 children from across India. Please welcome the first Karamveer Sindhutai Sapkal to #KBc as she takes the hotseat this Friday at 9 PM".

Till date, Sindhutai has adopted and brought up over 1,400 orphans, gave them education, got them married and helped them settle down. Some of the adopted kids are now renowned doctors, lawyers and engineers who fondly call her “Mai” (Mother).

Her life story inspired many and was inspired the Marathi film “Mee Sindhutai Sapkal” which went on to win a national award. The life story of Sindhutai depicts that if one is dedicated to bring about a change in the society then nothing under the sun can make him budge. Such people are standing examples of humanism and compassion and would go down in history for their remarkable contribution in bringing about a positive change in the lives of many.

