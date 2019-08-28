Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11: Amitabh Bachchan gets this response when asks contestant about Tinder

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan always managed to win the hearts with his cute banter and conversations with the contestants who grace the hot seat on his quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. From talking about the popular game PUBG to getting interested about the lives of the contestants, Big B makes sure that the show keeps up with the entertainment factor. In the recent episode of the show, Big B yet again indulged in an interesting conversation with one of his contestants which included the popular dating app Tinder.

In the Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed a contestant named Nitin Kumar from Madhya Pradesh who sat on the hot seat infront of the megastar. Nitin went candid about his life with Big B and revealed that he runs a general shop owned by his mother in Jabalpur and is also preparing for UPSC exam. Soon after Big B asked the first question which was related to dimples, he asked Nitin if he has met many dimples while sitting on his shop. Amitabh Bachchan said, "Kabhi koi dimple pasand nahi aayi?" To this, Nitin replied that he sells jewellery and cosmetics and has indeed met many dimples.

After answering a few questions, host Amitabh Bachchan again teases Nitin and asks him if he knows about the popular dating app Tinder. To this Nitin blushed and said that he knows about it. When Big B asks him to explain about the app and what it is, he said that he has tried the app but "Chala hi nahi aur zaroorat bhi nahi padhi. Mera dukaan hi Tinder hai."

On the related note, Nitin Kumar won Rs 3,2 lakh on the show. The next contestant was Hemant Nandalal from Maharashtra who has correctly answered 8 question. He will continue playing in Wednesday’s episode as well.

