KBC 11: When makers gave wrong options for Rs 1 crore question to MP's Labor Inspector Charna Gupta

KBC 11: When makers gave wrong options for 1 crore question to MP's Labor Inspector Charna Gupta

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has been garnering many eyeballs ever since it hit the small screens. The quiz reality show hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently witnessed a Labor Inspector Charna Gupta from Beohari, Madhya Pradesh tries her luck at Question 15 which could have won her Rs 1 crore. Charna is the first contestant on KBC 11 who reached up to this level, however, she could guess the correct answer of the question and had to exit the show. Nonetheless, Charna Gupta’s intelligence and quickness not only impressed Amitabh Bachchan but she also earned much praise from the audience as well.

MP's Labor Inspector Charna Gupta on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

Interestingly, while Charna Gupta couldn’t go beyond the Q. 15 on KBC 11 because she didn’t know the right answer and quit the game, the makers of the show had a big OOPS moment as they provided wrong options of the question which was entitled for winning Rs 1 crore. Yes, you hear it right! Host Amitabh Bachchan asked-

"In 1944, the Battle of Kanglatongbi was fought near which present-day Indian state capital?"

A-Itanagar

B-Imphal

C-Guwahati

D-Kohima

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Question 15 for Charna Gupta

Even though Charna Gupta has reached to this level by answering many questions related to history, science, sports, entertainment and other fields, she did not the answer to this question and had already exhausted all her lifelines. She quit the show without answering Q.15 in all her glory band won many hearts. On the other hand, makers of the show made a blunder as they gave Guwahati as one of the four options to the asked question even when it is not a capital. Assam’s capital is Dispur and not Guwahati and looks like the makers got confused about it. Other options included Itanagar which is the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Imphal which is the capital of Manipur and Kohima, the capital of Nagaland.

Well, the wrong options wouldn’t have made much difference in Charna Gupta’s game as she was blank about the answer. Also, the correct answer is Imphal, the capital of Manipur, so it wouldn’t have made a big difference. But it won’t be wrong to say that such negligence on the makers’ part is not appreciated, that too for a question containing RS 1 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

