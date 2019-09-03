Adnan Sami’s son Azaan opens up about working in Pakistan while father remains Indian citizen

Adnan Sami’s son Azaan opens up about working in Pakistan

Bollywood singer Adnan Sami enjoys a huge fan base in India as well as in Pakistan. His songs are as popular here as they are in the neighbouring country. However, while Adnan Sami is an Indian citizen, his son Azaan Khan from his first marriage lives in Pakistan and continues to work there. Recently, while talking to BBC about his personal and professional life, the star kid opened up about the real reason that he works in Pakistan while his father Adnan Sami enjoys Indian citizenship.

The 26-year-old Azaan Khan said, “The reason I have never spoken about this before is that because he is my father, I love him and respect him. He has made certain decisions of where he wants to live. What I choose to call home now is my choice and I chose to work in Pakistan.” For the unversed, Azaan is singer Adnan Sami’s only son from his first marriage to actor Zeba Bakhtiar. The couple parted their ways after three years of marriage and now, the singer is married to Zoya Faryabi and also has a daughter named Medina.

Even though Azaan and Adnan Sami live in two different nations, they enjoy a cordial bond. Talking about the same, Azaan revealed, “My father is more of a mentor, somebody with whom I seek advice about my work. We had a strange topsy turvy relationship, I haven’t spent much time with him and for that reason, our relationship is more of a friend or a mentor.”

In the early 2000s, Adnan Sami rose to fame with his singles like Thodi Si Toh Lift Karade and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao. The singer then went on to release many chartbuster songs and also sang in many Bollywood films. On the other hand in 2015, Adnan Sami requested the government for an Indian citizen which came into effect on January 1, 2016.

Recently, the singer was in the headlines when he got trolled on social media for his remarks on India- Pakistan tension. He called out to the trolls through his tweet and wrote, “Dear Pak trolls, It’s not about your egos being given a reality check today; it’s about eliminating terrorists who you ‘claim’ are also your enemies! Your Ostrich mentality is laughable. By the way, your abuses expose your reality and therefore the only difference between you and a bucket of rubbish is the bucket!”

