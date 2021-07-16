Toofaan Movie Review and Twitter Reactions: Fans laud Farhan Akhtar, say film is all about him

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITZMESID_ Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Movie Review and Twitter Reactions

Farhan Akhtar's sports drama Toofaan has finally released on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. Fans have been waiting to watch Akhtar step into the shoes of a boxer after his successful portrayal of Milkha Singh in 2013. Fans expected too much from the film, especially after the makers had dropped the trailer earlier, and it won't be wrong to say that they were happy. Netizens are in awe of Farhan Akhtar's performance. They claim, while Farhan inspired them, Mrunal's soulful acting brought tears to their eyes. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film is about a Aziz Ali, a goon from Dongri who finds success as a boxer, only to lose it all after a mistake.

Fans can't stop lauding actor Farhan Akhtar for his hard work and portrayal of Aziz Ali who turns into a boxer, leaving behind his messed up life. One Twitter user said, "Kaafi inspired after watching this @FarOutAkhtar. Sure you must have faced multiple punches on your face but I believe that’s what kept you going on, loved how you have prepped so hard to become a real boxer for the movie!" "Toofaan is all about FARHAN AKHTAR. Man, Performed like a BEAST!" said another fan.

Another tweeted, "Another great one by @FarOutAkhtar Mixed bag of emotions and ultimate instances of grit and determination.Loved the way the movie was able to portray the different phases of a athlete's life and the balance required between professional and private life" Check out Toofaan movie review and Twitter reactions here-

Talking about the preparations Farhan Akhtar had to do for the role, his coach Drew Neal said, "Farhan was training two hours every single day. The speed that he was learning at was probably four-folds of what a normal beginner boxer would actually take. So, instead of one year's training, he was hitting more like four years' training." Farhan was initially trained by Drew and then was handed over to Darrell for the training camp, and post that the shoot began in August 2019.

Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan has been one of the most anticipated movies. The film has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway of India. Apart from the two actors, the movie feature stars like Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

This is the second time that Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have collaborated. They earlier came together for the successful "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" in 2013.