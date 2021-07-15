Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FARHANAKHTAR Farhan Akhtar's Toofan Movie: Where & How to Watch Online, Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, HD download

Farhan Akhtar starrer 'Toofan' is one of the much-awaited sports-drama of recent times. The release date of the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial after a lot of delays got finalized to July 16. Friday will mark the release of the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories. This is the second time when both Farhan with Rakeysh have collaborated on a project after the huge success they gained through late Indian athlete Milkha Singh's biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.' 'Toofan' which also stars actress Mrunal Thakur in the lead will feature Akhtar playing the role of a national-level boxing player. It has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway of India. Apart from the two actors, the movie feature stars like Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

If you're interested to watch 'Toofan,' here's each and every possible piece of information about Farhan Akhtar's film curated just for you!

What is Toofan Release Date?

July 16, 2021

Who is the Director of Toofan?

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Who are the producers of Toofan movie?

Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan.

Who are the screenplay writers of Toofan movie 2021?

Anjum Rajabali, Vijay Maurya

What is the star cast of Toofan movie?

Farhan Akhtar as Aziz Ali

Mrunal Thakur as Dr. Ananya

Paresh Rawal as Coach Nana Prabhu

Vijay Raaz as Mahesh

Who are the Music Directors of Toofan movie?

The film's music has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

How Can I See Toofan Movie Trailer?

You can watch Toofan movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Amazon Prime Video India. You can also watch it here-

Where can I watch Toofan full movie?

Toofan is releasing in on the OTT platform-- Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories

Where to book Toofan movie tickets?

You cannot book Toofan movie tickets as the film will release online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will not be released theatrically in India.

Where to download Toofan?

You can download the movie from the paid subscription of Amazon Prime in HD after it is made available on July 16.

Where can I check the review of Toofan movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Toofan review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

Toofan HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

Toofan | Songs